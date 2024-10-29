After cops, prisoners get Karni Sena’s offer of ₹1,11,11,111 cash reward for killing Lawrence Bisnoi

A week after the Karni Sena announced a reward of ₹1,11,11,111 ( ₹1.11 crore) for any police officer who killed Lawrence Bishnoi in an “encounter”, the same cash reward has now been offered to the jailed gangster's fellow prisoners, as per a Hindustan Times report.

Kshatriya Karni Sena chief Raj Shekhawat said that any prisoner(s) who can kill Bishnoi, will get the same ₹1.11 crore cash reward. Bishnoi is currently being held in Ahmedabad's Sabarmati Central Jail. The offer was made in a video where Shekhawat defended his group from criticism by a news channel.

“The reward of ₹1,11,11,111 that I announced will be given to the policeman who encounters Lawrence Bishnoi. Additionally, if any prisoner, or warrior, lodged in Sabarmati jail kills Lawrence Bishnoi, the same reward will be given to him by the Kshatriya Karni Sena,” he wrote in Hindi, on social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter).

Also Read | PM Modi distributes over 51,000 appointment letters at Rozgar Mela

Why Does Karni Sena Want Lawrence Bishnoi Dead? Earlier on October 22, Shekhawat reportedly said that the reward is for the “safety and security” of any security personnel who carries out an encounter against Bishnoi. He also blamed the central and Gujarat governments for Bishnoi's “menace".

He added that Bishnoi “killed our precious gem and heritage Amar Shaheed Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi ji”.

Notably, the former chief of the Karni Sena, Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi, was shot dead in Jaipur by unidentified persons on December 5, 2023. Soon after, the Lawrence Bishnoi gang claimed responsibility.

Bishnoi is currently being held in Gujarat’s Sabarmati jail. While he is named in the alleged plot to kill Bollywood actor Salman Khan and firing outside his house in April 2024 and speculated to be linked to the murder of NCP leader Baba Siddique, the gangster is currently in jail for a cross-border smuggling case.