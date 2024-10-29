After cops, prisoners get Karni Sena’s offer of ₹1,11,11,111 cash reward for killing Lawrence Bisnoi

A week after offering police officers 1.11 crore for the “encounter” killing gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, Kshatriya Karni Sena has now extended the reward to the gangster's fellow prisoners in Sabarmati Jail.

Livemint
Updated29 Oct 2024, 12:13 PM IST
File image of arrested gangster Lawrence Bishnoi.
File image of arrested gangster Lawrence Bishnoi. (Reuters)

A week after the Karni Sena announced a reward of 1,11,11,111 ( 1.11 crore) for any police officer who killed Lawrence Bishnoi in an “encounter”, the same cash reward has now been offered to the jailed gangster's fellow prisoners, as per a Hindustan Times report.

Kshatriya Karni Sena chief Raj Shekhawat said that any prisoner(s) who can kill Bishnoi, will get the same 1.11 crore cash reward. Bishnoi is currently being held in Ahmedabad's Sabarmati Central Jail. The offer was made in a video where Shekhawat defended his group from criticism by a news channel.

Also Read | Karni Sena announces ‘ ₹1,11,11,111 for any cop who kills Lawrence Bishnoi’

“The reward of 1,11,11,111 that I announced will be given to the policeman who encounters Lawrence Bishnoi. Additionally, if any prisoner, or warrior, lodged in Sabarmati jail kills Lawrence Bishnoi, the same reward will be given to him by the Kshatriya Karni Sena,” he wrote in Hindi, on social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter).

Also Read | PM Modi distributes over 51,000 appointment letters at Rozgar Mela

Why Does Karni Sena Want Lawrence Bishnoi Dead?

Earlier on October 22, Shekhawat reportedly said that the reward is for the “safety and security” of any security personnel who carries out an encounter against Bishnoi. He also blamed the central and Gujarat governments for Bishnoi's “menace".

He added that Bishnoi “killed our precious gem and heritage Amar Shaheed Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi ji”.

Notably, the former chief of the Karni Sena, Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi, was shot dead in Jaipur by unidentified persons on December 5, 2023. Soon after, the Lawrence Bishnoi gang claimed responsibility.

Also Read | Expert view: India relatively better placed, but valuation remains a concern

Bishnoi is currently being held in Gujarat’s Sabarmati jail. While he is named in the alleged plot to kill Bollywood actor Salman Khan and firing outside his house in April 2024 and speculated to be linked to the murder of NCP leader Baba Siddique, the gangster is currently in jail for a cross-border smuggling case.

(With inputs from Agencies)

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:29 Oct 2024, 12:13 PM IST
Business NewsNewsIndiaAfter cops, prisoners get Karni Sena’s offer of ₹1,11,11,111 cash reward for killing Lawrence Bisnoi

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Indian Oil Corporation share price

    142.70
    01:04 PM | 29 OCT 2024
    -4.4 (-2.99%)

    Federal Bank share price

    200.00
    01:04 PM | 29 OCT 2024
    15.3 (8.28%)

    Tata Motors share price

    844.75
    01:04 PM | 29 OCT 2024
    -33.95 (-3.86%)

    Tata Steel share price

    147.50
    01:04 PM | 29 OCT 2024
    -1.95 (-1.3%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Gillette India share price

    9,452.40
    12:52 PM | 29 OCT 2024
    899.5 (10.52%)

    Piramal Pharma share price

    252.20
    12:52 PM | 29 OCT 2024
    5.8 (2.35%)
    More from 52 Week High

    Firstsource Solutions share price

    345.75
    12:52 PM | 29 OCT 2024
    -27 (-7.24%)

    Sapphire Foods India share price

    326.30
    12:52 PM | 29 OCT 2024
    -19.4 (-5.61%)

    Ksb share price

    787.15
    12:46 PM | 29 OCT 2024
    -44.75 (-5.38%)

    Suzlon Energy share price

    67.31
    12:53 PM | 29 OCT 2024
    -3.54 (-5%)
    More from Top Losers

    JSW Infrastructure share price

    311.80
    12:53 PM | 29 OCT 2024
    24.3 (8.45%)

    Federal Bank share price

    199.50
    12:53 PM | 29 OCT 2024
    14.8 (8.01%)

    Sumitomo Chemical India share price

    550.50
    12:52 PM | 29 OCT 2024
    36.2 (7.04%)

    Home First Finance Company India share price

    1,175.00
    12:49 PM | 29 OCT 2024
    72.1 (6.54%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      79,805.00-490.00
      Chennai
      79,811.00-490.00
      Delhi
      79,963.00-490.00
      Kolkata
      79,815.00-490.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.