After Covaxin, SII releases Covishield fact sheet. Things to know if you take it

Minutes after Bharat Biotech released the fact sheet for Covaxin, Serum Institute of India also came out with the same for its Covid 19 vaccine Covishield. The fact sheet released earlier today morning on SII's website elaborates on what can cause adverse effects and also what should one do in such cases.

Both the factsheets were released only three days after India launched its mass vaccination drive against Covid 19.

The SII fact sheet will help the recipient understand the risks and benefits of the Covishield vaccine. So read on if you are planning to take the vaccine.





Who should not take the vaccine?

Serum Institute of India's factsheet said one should not get the Covishield vaccine if the person had a severe allergic reaction after a previous dose of this vaccine. The ingredients of Covishield vaccine are "L-Histidine, L-Histidine hydrochloride monohydrate, Magnesium chloride hexahydrate, Polysorbate 80, Ethanol, Sucrose, Sodium chloride, Disodium edetate dihydrate (EDTA), Water for injection," it pointed out. Like Bharat Biotech, SII factsheet also says that if a person is pregnant or plans to become pregnant or is breastfeeding she should tell the healthcare provider before taking the jab.

What kind of adverse effect it can have?

Some of the very common side effects of the vaccines are tenderness, pain, warmth, redness, itching, swelling or bruising where the injection is given, generally feeling unwell, chills or feeling feverish, headache or joint aches.

However, if you feel dizzy, lack of appetite, abdominal pain, enlarged lymph nodes, excessive sweating, itchy skin or rash, then you should contact the doctor as these are not very common symptoms.

In case of any adverse effect, you should call the nearest hospital or healthcare provider.

What should you tell your healthcare provider?

The vaccine maker also said that the vaccine recipient should also tell the healthcare provider about all the medical conditions before getting the Covishield vaccine including, "if you have ever had a severe allergic reaction (anaphylaxis) after any drug, food, any vaccine or any ingredients of Covishield vaccine". The recipients should also mention to the healthcare provider, if they have fever, if they have a bleeding disorder or are on a blood thinner and also if they are immuno-compromised or are on a medicine that affects your immune system, it added. Like Bharat Biotech, SII factsheet also says that if a person is pregnant or plans to become pregnant or is breastfeeding she should tell the healthcare provider before taking the jab. The vaccine recipient should also mention to the healthcare provider if "you have received another COVID-19 vaccine," Serum Institute said. Also, when you get your dose, please discuss with your healthcare provider regarding the option of your vaccination record on digital platform, if available.

The second dose is essential

The Covidshield vaccination course consists of two separate doses of 0.5 ml each.

If you receive one dose of the Covidshield vaccine, then the second dose should be administered between 4 to 6 weeks after the first dose. However, there is data available for administration of the second dose up to 12 weeks after the first dose from the overseas studies.

If you forget to go back at the scheduled time for the second dose, ask your healthcare provider for advice. It is important that you return for your second dose.

According to the Union health ministry, a total of 3,81,305 beneficiaries had been vaccinated for COVID-19 in the country till 5 pm on Monday and 580 adverse events following immunisation were reported.





