A hospital Staff member holds a vial of Covishield vaccine

After Covaxin, SII releases Covishield fact sheet. Things to know if you take it

2 min read . 04:57 PM IST

Serum Institute of India said: People who are severely allergic to any ingredient of Covishield are advised not to take it. Pregnant and lactating mothers should mention it to the healthcare provider before getting the jab. Also, do not forget to take the second dose!