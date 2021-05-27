The head of India’s Covid-19 task force on Thursday said that he has been told that Pune-based Serum Institute of India (SII) has intended to start a clinical trial of the Novavax vaccine on children.

Dr V K Paul, the chair of the National Expert Group on Vaccine Administration for Covid-19 (NEGVAC) stated that Bharat Biotech's Covaxin has received permission, they'll start the pediatric trial.

"Covaxin has received permission, they'll start the pediatric trial, I think they're going all the way to two years of age in a systematic way. I've been told SII wants to begin the pediatric trial of Novavax," Dr Paul added.

The Serum Institute has reportedly begun at-risk production of its second Covid-19 vaccine Covavax.

The SII is manufacturing US biotechnology company Novavax’s protein-based Covid-19 vaccine, NVX-CoV2373, under the brand name Covovax.

Further, Dr Paul added that the World Health Organisation (WHO) has not given any recommendation yet to cover children for the vaccine trial.

"WHO hasn't given any recommendation yet to cover pediatric population in general as any illness in the pediatric population is very very mild. If we go with a paradigm of deaths as a public health objective, it's at a lower priority," he added.

On the supply of Covid-19 vaccines to states, Dr Paul said, "To say that the supply has closed isn't true. Truth is that out of the available production, a distinct part is available to non-govt channels, including state governments, to be used for vaccinating people of their state according to flexible approach".

He said the Centre created a new system in which it procured 50% of vaccines for states free of cost to strengthen the supply of coronavirus vaccines.

"A special channel was created for remaining 50% where state governments and private sector can purchase & supply vaccines. On whatever states procure, (from private sector) state governments have to decide as to which group it has to be given to & taken forward," he added.

