After covering Telangana, Bharat Jodo Yatra enters Maharashtra today2 min read . Updated: 07 Nov 2022, 07:48 AM IST
The Yatra is scheduled to arrive at Deglur in Nanded district of Maharashtra from neighbouring Telangana around 7 pm today
The Yatra is scheduled to arrive at Deglur in Nanded district of Maharashtra from neighbouring Telangana around 7 pm today
The Bharat Jodo Yatra which started on September 7 and has completed over 500 km covering 5 southern states of Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, and Telangana will enter Maharashtra on the 9th of November, the 61st day of the yatra.