The Bharat Jodo Yatra which started on September 7 and has completed over 500 km covering 5 southern states of Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, and Telangana will enter Maharashtra on the 9th of November, the 61st day of the yatra.

The Bharat Jodo Yatra is scheduled to arrive at Deglur in Nanded district of Maharashtra from neighbouring Telangana around 7 pm on November 7 today.

In Maharashtra, the Yatra will travel through 385 kilometers covering 15 Assembly and 6 parliamentary constituencies during its 14-day sojourn.

The yatra will resume at 10.10 p.m. following the welcome ceremony when participants will carry "Ekta Mashals" (Unity Torches).

The marchers will stop at a gurdwara in Deglur after midnight, and they will then stop for the night at the Chidravar Mill there. On November 8, the yatra will resume at 8:30 a.m.

Rahul Gandhi will address two conventions during the yatra in the state. The principal rally will be hung on November 10 in Nanded area and the second one on November 18 at Shegaon in Buldhana region.

He will spend the next two weeks in the state walking four-hour morning shifts beginning at 6 a.m. and three-hour evening shifts beginning at 4.30 p.m., marching approximately 22 to 25 kilometers per day through villages, towns, and cities.

Former state chief minister Ashok Chavan said he and other leaders have been practising brisk walking and exercising to match Gandhi's steps, while state Congress president Nana Patole said he has been doing warm-up exercises and push-ups to keep himself fit for the yatra.

"Citizens in Nanded are all set to participate in the yatra. We are practicing and exercise as and when we get time. Walking is good for health," Chavan, who hails from Nanded, said.

Patole said that as the party's state unit chief, it was his duty to travel the entire 382-km-long stretch of the yatra in the state with Rahul Gandhi.

Gandhi is said to interact with over 500 people individually and in groups during the afternoon halt of the journey.

At the end of the 31-day period of the Yatra, he had said it has been a wonderful learning experience so far.

The Yatra was started from Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu on September 7 and it will conclude in Jammu & Kashmir, in early February 2023 covering 3570 km in a duration of 150 days.