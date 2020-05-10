India is close to testing 100,000 persons per day for covid-19, a top government official said on Sunday, amid signs it may bring changes to the testing protocol after criticism of the low rate of testing in the country.

“We are on our way to testing 100,000 people a day and therefore, a revised test strategy is required due to our population size," said Dr Randeep Guleria, director, All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) and a member of the government’s covid-19 empowered committee on disease surveillance and testing.

“The government has aggressively worked on its testing for covid-19. Four to five weeks ago, we were testing only 10,000; now, we have crossed 95,000 tests per day, which is more than what the UK is doing. But considering India’s population, the testing is still less. Even if we test 5% of the people, it will be just 7 crore people," said Guleria.

The health ministry on Sunday said that the testing capacity has increased to 95,000 per day with 332 government and 121 private laboratories conducting tests.

Guleria was frank in his assessment of the testing challenges before the nation. “We have to relook at the testing strategy, we also can’t test people randomly. Even in hotspots, aggressive testing won’t help; instead, stringent containment and lockdown will. We have also observed asymptomatic people positive with covid-19 are spreading the infection, which further leaves deliberations for how to test," he said.

However, the major challenge comes from the hotspots as 80% of the cases are from these places. India currently has 130 hotspot districts, 284 non-hotspot districts and 319 non-affected districts. “Testing is already being increased every single day, but the positive detection rate remains very low. Despite increase in testing, our positive detection rate remains at less than 4%," said Amitabh Kant, CEO of NITI Aayog, the government’s policy think tank.

The country has been under a lockdown since 25 March and the government says this has provided time to build capacity to deal with the different scenarios that may arise. “The current trend in India is not as sharp as the western world with our curve relatively flat, as the lockdown has given us time to build capacity in various areas such as testing and hospital facilities. Even if a peak of covid-19 arises in India, it will not be that sharp," said Guleria.

The government on Sunday maintained that the lockdown has proved effective in the containment of covid.

“Prior to the lockdown, on 25 March, the doubling rate was 3.2 when measured over a period of 3 days, 3 when measured over a period of 7 days and 4.1 when measured over a period of 14 days. Today, it stands at 12 over a 3-day window, 10.1 over a 7-day window and 11 when measured over a 14-day window," said health minister Harsh Vardhan. “Similarly, the fatality rate stands at 3.3%, while the recovery rate has improved to 30.7%. Clearly the situation has improved due to lockdown."

Meanwhile, Cabinet secretary Rajiv Gauba on Sunday chaired a video conference with chief secretaries and health secretaries of all states and Union territories to review their status of covid-19 management.

The chief secretaries updated him about the situation, adding that while protection from covid-19 is required, economic activities also need to be stepped up in a calibrated manner.

“Our primary focus should be in keeping our mortality rates low and with 90% of our population under the age of 60, we are in a much better place in combating the disease," said Dr Naresh Trehan, chairman Confederation of Indian Industry (CII)’s National Healthcare Council.

