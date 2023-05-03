After facing criticism from all quarters for being insensitive towards the protesting wrestlers, IOA President PT Usha visited the protesting site at Jantar Mantar Delhi who have been staging a protest since the last 11 days against WFI chief WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. Singh has been accused of sexual harassment. PT Usha met the wrestlers and has also assured support to their cause. After meeting them, she did not address the media, however, Bajrang Punia said that she has assured them help.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}