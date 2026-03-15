After dal makhni and mutton, LPG shortage now chokes Agra’s iconic 'petha' industry

Dal makhni, mutton, and now petha- India's LPG shortage has found its latest, sweetest victim in Agra, where hundreds of confectionery units are shutting their kilns as cylinders run out and answers stay scarce.

Gas Crisis Halts Production at Agra's Petha Units Dozens of manufacturing units in Agra, home to one of India's most iconic regional confections, have either suspended operations entirely or are limping along on dwindling cylinder reserves after a breakdown in commercial LPG supply left producers without a viable fuel source.

Rajesh Agarwal, president of the Shaheed Bhagat Singh Petha Kutir Association, raised the alarm on Saturday, warning that the shortage had delivered a serious blow to sweet-making units across the city.

Agarwal told news agency PTI, "The production of petha has been badly affected. Some units have shut down completely, while others are managing operations with the limited cylinders they currently have. If the supply is not restored soon, the remaining units may also soon be forced to close," he said.

Agarwal added that there is no clarity on when the gas supply will return to normal.

Why Agra's Petha Makers Cannot Simply Switch Fuels What makes this crisis particularly acute is a regulatory constraint unique to Agra's geography. The city falls within the Taj Trapezium Zone (TTZ), an environmentally protected area encircling the Taj Mahal, where the use of wood and coal as fuel is strictly prohibited.

For petha manufacturers, LPG is not merely a convenience - it is the only legally permissible energy source available to them.

This leaves producers with no fallback option. When gas runs out, the kilns go cold.

The Scale of What Is at Stake The numbers underscore the gravity of the situation. Concentrated around Agra's Noori Darwaza neighbourhood alone are approximately 70 large-scale, gas-powered production units capable of collectively generating petha worth ₹20 lakh daily. Beyond them, more than 500 smaller units sustain livelihoods across the city.

The petha trade is a centuries-old, deeply traditional industry, with several families involved in it for generations - a living piece of Agra's heritage that long predates the modern tourist economy built around the Taj Mahal.

Industry Appeals to District Administration The association has formally appealed to the district administration to expedite the restoration of commercial gas supply to prevent further damage to the industry.

Agarwal confirmed that traders had already raised the issue with authorities, who assured them a solution would be found soon — though no timeline has been given.

District Magistrate Denies Any Shortage Exists The official response, however, struck a markedly different tone. District Magistrate Arvind Mallappa Bangari stated on Friday that there was no shortage of gas in the district, alleging instead that certain individuals were deliberately spreading rumours about a supply crisis. He warned that strict action would be taken against those found responsible for circulating such misinformation.

Prasad distribution affected, says Varanasi's Annapurna temple Chief Distribution of prasad at the Annapurna temple in Varanasi has been impacted due to a perceived shortage of LPG cylinders, even as authorities in Uttar Pradesh reiterated that there is no supply crunch and warned of strict action against hoarding and black marketing.

Mahant Shankar Giri Maharaj claimed the temple's 'ann kshetra' is facing a severe shortage of cooking gas, making it difficult to prepare prasad for devotees.

"Earlier, gas agencies used to supply one or two cylinders, but that too has stopped in the last two to three days," he said, adding that one of the temple's two cooking units has shut down since Saturday morning, while the other is on the verge of closure.

The temple used to distribute prasad to around 20,000 to 25,000 devotees daily, but on Saturday, they could only accommodate about 3,000 people, Maharaj said, adding that officials have assured him of a supply, but the cylinders have yet to arrive at the temple.