After Damani, Welspun Group chairman BK Goenka buys penthouse for ₹230 cr
The penthouse bought by the Welspun's chairman Goneka is worth ₹230 crore
Welspun Group chairman BK Goenka has purchased a penthouse in Oberoi Realty’s luxury project Three Sixty West at Worli, Mumbai. This is the second biggest transaction of 2023.
