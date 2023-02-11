Welspun Group chairman BK Goenka has purchased a penthouse in Oberoi Realty’s luxury project Three Sixty West at Worli, Mumbai. This is the second biggest transaction of 2023.

The penthouse bought by the Welspun's chairman Goneka is worth ₹230 crore, reported Hindustan Times. It is on the 63rd floor in Tower B and is spread across a carpet area of 29,885 sq ft. The penthouse includes terrace area of 4,815 sq ft, additional area of 411 sq ft and free sale land of 13,0951 sq ft, according to the registration documents accessed by zapkey.com, reported Hindustan Times.

It comes with 14 car parking spaces. The buyer has paid a stamp duty of ₹13.83 crore for the transaction.

The sale was registered on February 8 between Oasis Realty through its partners Skylark Buildcon Pvt Ltd and Oberoi Constructions Ltd with Taxreal Pvt Ltd, a textile company based in Kutch, Gujarat, through its authorised signatory Mukulraj Raghoti. Taxreal’s directors are also directors in several Welspun Group companies.

This deal comes at a time when Dmart owner Radhakishan Damani, his immediate family and close associates purchased 28 units in Oberoi Realty’s luxury project Three Sixty West for a whooping ₹1,238 crore.

The mixed-use development, Three Sixty West, consists of two towers, one housing the Ritz-Carlton hotel and the other luxury residences managed by Ritz-Carlton. Oberoi Realty has also reportedly bought 63 apartments in the project from the Sahana Group for over INR 3,400 crore as part of a buyout deal.

In 2020, Oberoi Realty acquired Sahana Group's stake in the hospitality project via its subsidiary Evenstar Hotels. The acquisition was made for a sum of ₹1,040 crore and involved the acquisition of 50% rights in the 221-key luxury hotel property.

