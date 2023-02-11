After Damani, Welspun Group chairman BK Goenka buys penthouse for 230 cr

The penthouse bought by the Welspun's chairman Goneka is worth ₹230 crore, reported Hindustan Times. It is on the 63rd floor in Tower B and is spread across a carpet area of 29,885 sq ft. The penthouse includes terrace area of 4,815 sq ft, additional area of 411 sq ft and free sale land of 13,0951 sq ft, according to the registration documents accessed by zapkey.com, reported Hindustan Times.