Vedanta shares plunge after it puts up Tamil Nadu plant on sale

Sterlite Copper Plant facilities like Copper Refinery, Copper Rod plant, Sulphuric Acid Plant, oxygen generation unit and residential complex have been put up for sale. The metals and mining conglomerate has posted an advertisement inviting EoIs by July 4 for the plant, which it said accounted for 40 percent of India’s copper output and employed thousands. At the time of closure, it employed 5,000 people directly, and another 25,000 indirectly.