After death of 3 Indian sailors, Rubio tells Jaishankar all vessels should comply with US blockade in Strait of Hormuz

US Department of State's Principal Deputy Spokesperson Tommy Pigott, on Saturday, said that Secretary of State Marco Rubio stressed that all commercial vessels should comply with US forces' orders as they seek to uphold peace in the Strait of Hormuz.
In a statement released, Pigott said, "US Secretary of State Marco Rubio spoke yesterday with Indian External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar. The two officials discussed recent events in the Strait of Hormuz. The Secretary stressed that all commercial vessels should immediately comply with orders from U.S. forces as they seek to uphold peace and security in the Strait. He underscored that violations of the U.S. blockade and the illicit transport of Iranian oil will not be tolerated."
This is a developing story. More details awaited.
Quick answers to key questions
The three Indian sailors died when the vessel MT Settebello came under fire from US forces, who accused it of violating a naval blockade on Iranian ports.
The US is enforcing a blockade in the Strait of Hormuz to uphold peace and security, particularly in response to concerns over the illicit transport of Iranian oil.
India expressed strong protest through External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, who stated that the lethal actions against commercial shipping were not justified.
Out of the 24 Indian crew members aboard the MT Settebello, 21 were rescued following the incident.
Yes, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio emphasized that all commercial vessels should immediately comply with US forces' orders to avoid violations of the blockade.
Swati Gandhi is a digital journalist with over four years of experience, specialising in international and geopolitical issues. Her work focuses on foreign policy, global power shifts, and the political and economic forces shaping international relations, with a particular emphasis on how global developments affect India. She approaches journalism with a strong belief in context-driven reporting, aiming to break down complex global events into clear, accessible narratives for a wide readership.<br><br> Previously, Swati has worked at Business Standard, where she covered a range of beats including national affairs, politics, and business. This diverse newsroom experience helped her build a strong grounding in reporting, while also strengthening her ability to work across both breaking news and in-depth explanatory stories. Covering multiple beats early in her career has helped her be informed about her current work, allowing her to connect domestic developments with wider international trends.<br><br> At Live Mint, she focuses on international and geopolitical issues through a business and economic lens, examining how global political developments, foreign policy decisions, and power shifts impact markets, industries, and India’s strategic and economic interests.<br><br> She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English (Honours) from the University of Delhi and a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University. Her academic training has shaped her emphasis on precision, analytical rigour, and clarity in writing. Her interests include global political economy and the intersection of geopolitics with business.<br><br> Outside work, Swati focuses on exploring her passion and love for food. From fancy cafes to street spots, Swati explores food like a true foodie.
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