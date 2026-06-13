US Department of State's Principal Deputy Spokesperson Tommy Pigott, on Saturday, said that Secretary of State Marco Rubio stressed that all commercial vessels should comply with US forces' orders as they seek to uphold peace in the Strait of Hormuz.
In a statement released, Pigott said, "US Secretary of State Marco Rubio spoke yesterday with Indian External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar. The two officials discussed recent events in the Strait of Hormuz. The Secretary stressed that all commercial vessels should immediately comply with orders from U.S. forces as they seek to uphold peace and security in the Strait. He underscored that violations of the U.S. blockade and the illicit transport of Iranian oil will not be tolerated."
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The three Indian sailors died when the vessel MT Settebello came under fire from US forces, who accused it of violating a naval blockade on Iranian ports.
The US is enforcing a blockade in the Strait of Hormuz to uphold peace and security, particularly in response to concerns over the illicit transport of Iranian oil.
India expressed strong protest through External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, who stated that the lethal actions against commercial shipping were not justified.
Out of the 24 Indian crew members aboard the MT Settebello, 21 were rescued following the incident.
Yes, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio emphasized that all commercial vessels should immediately comply with US forces' orders to avoid violations of the blockade.