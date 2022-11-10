A look at India's FTP calendar shows that till the 50-over World Cup, the team will play only 12 T20Is in form of bilateral events (home and away), starting with three games in New Zealand next week
India's men's cricket team was defeated by the England men's cricket team on 10 November at Adelaide stadium during the ongoing ICC Men's T20 World Cup. England won by 10 wickets. This defeat has raised questions about the T20 squad of the Indian Men's cricket team.
While the fans in India and along with the players were left disheartened, a person familiar with matter in the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has said that many senior players are likely to be dropped from the T20 squad within the next two years.
Although it looks like Ravichandran Ashwin and Dinesh Kartik played their last T20, however, it seems like BCCI will leave it up to Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma to decide on their future in the short format game.
"The BCCI never asks anyone to retire. It is an individual decision. But yes, with just a handful of T20Is scheduled in 2023, most of the seniors will concentrate on ODIs and Test matches in that cycle," a BCCI person told PTI on conditions of anonymity.
"You don't need to announce retirement if you don't want to. You will not see most of the seniors playing T20 next year," the source added.
News agency PTI reported that, even thought he next T20 world cup is two years away, a major transformation int he team is underway, a new team is underway with Hardik Pandya being the long-term captaincy choice.
This being said, the Indian Men's Cricket team is also looking to concentrate on the 50 over format for the next one year. The T20Is will take a back seat as India play at least 25 ODIs, going into next year's 50-over World Cup at home.
With Shubman Gill included in the side and Rishabh Pant (vice-captain for tour) also a keen opener, the grammar of Powerplay batting might change.
Not to forget a phenomenally talented Prithvi Shaw, who has been repeatedly ignored in Dravid's stint as coach.
Rohit and Kohli are huge names and the BCCI is likely to leave it up to them to decide about charting the course for the next phase of their careers.
Rohit is 35 now and in two years at the age of 37, he is not expected to lead a T20I team in a global meet.
In case of Karthik's role as designated finisher, it was a short-term arrangement keeping in mind the T20 World Cup.
As far as Ashwin is concerned, there was no serious threat perception in minds of the opposition batters during the entire tournament. Three of his six wickets in six games came in the Zimbabwe match and an economy rate of 8.15 was nothing to write home about.
Washington Sundar, who before his plethora of injuries had cemented his place, will now get a longer rope.
The only tricky call will be on KL Rahul, whose strike-rate of 120.75 was a reflection of everything that was wrong with Indian team.
He is the only opener among top teams, who has played two maiden overs and has failed to get into double digits against any top side (4 vs Pakistan, 9 vs SA, 9 vs England) in big games.
Rahul has failed to change his game despite a lot of criticism and his non-performance has been so glaring that it will be difficult to ignore when the selectors meet to pick team for a T20 series against Sri Lanka.
