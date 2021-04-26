Amid an alarming rise in Covid-19 cases, the Uttarakhand administration has decided to impose a week-long curfew in parts of the Pauri district.

The restrictions will come to effect from Monday 5 pm till 3 May at 5 pm.

According to Pauri district magistrate Vijay Kumar Jogande, the curfew will be imposed in the Kotdwar municipal corporation area of Pauri district, Swargashram and Laxmanjhula.

The state had on Sunday announced that a curfew will be imposed in Dehradun district's Rishikesh, Dehradun, Garhi Cantt and Clement Town's municipal areas to curb the spread of the virus till 3 May.

Meanwhile, Nainital district magistrate also announced that a corona curfew will remain in place in Haldwani Municipal Corporation, Lalkuan Nagar Panchayat, and Ramnagar areas for the same duration.

Last week, Uttarakhand had imposed a night curfew in all districts in the wake up of the massive surge in coronavirus infections.

The state had also closed all government offices for three days from 23-25 April for proper sanitisation of the premises.

On Saturday, the government extended the closure of all its offices by three more days till Wednesday. However, all officials and employees have been asked to remain at the headquarters from Monday onwards and keep their mobile phones switched on so that they can be called to the office whenever required.

Cases in Uttarakhand

A record single-day rise of 5,084 fresh coronavirus cases and 81 fatalities in the state pushed its infection tally to 1,47,433 and the death toll to 2,102.

These are the highest fatalities and cases reported in Uttarakhand in a day ever since the outbreak of the pandemic in the state last year.

Dehradun district recorded the highest number of 1,736 Covid-19 cases, Haridwar 958, Nainital 592, Udham Singh Nagar 378, Champawat 321, Pauri 301, Uttarkashi 215, Tehri 190, Pithoragarh 123, Almora 117, Chamoli 90, Rudraprayag 53, and Bageshwar 10, it said.

There are 33,330 active Covid cases in the state and 1,08,916 patients have recovered from the infection so far.

