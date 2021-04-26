According to Pauri district magistrate Vijay Kumar Jogande, the curfew will be imposed in the Kotdwar municipal corporation area of Pauri district, Swargashram and Laxmanjhula.
The state had on Sunday announced that a curfew will be imposed in Dehradun district's Rishikesh, Dehradun, Garhi Cantt and Clement Town's municipal areas to curb the spread of the virus till 3 May.
Meanwhile, Nainital district magistrate also announced that a corona curfew will remain in place in Haldwani Municipal Corporation, Lalkuan Nagar Panchayat, and Ramnagar areas for the same duration.
Last week, Uttarakhand had imposed a night curfew in all districts in the wake up of the massive surge in coronavirus infections.
The state had also closed all government offices for three days from 23-25 April for proper sanitisation of the premises.
On Saturday, the government extended the closure of all its offices by three more days till Wednesday. However, all officials and employees have been asked to remain at the headquarters from Monday onwards and keep their mobile phones switched on so that they can be called to the office whenever required.