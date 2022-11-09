After Delhi, 4.3 magnitude earthquake shakes Uttarakhand

Hours after Delhi was hit by a high-intensity earthquake centred in Nepal, Uttarakhand was jolted by an earthquake measuring 4.3 on the Richter scale in the early hours of Wednesday.
The earthquake jolted the state at 6:27 am, originating at Pithoragarh 5 km below the ground level. As of now, no casualty or harm to the property has not been reported in the state.
Last night, 6.6 magnitudes of earthquake left 6 people dead in Nepal. Several other people were injured and the property was destroyed after the earthquake. Delhi-NCR region also experienced the tremors of the high-intensity earthquake that jolted Nepal. The state is still recovering from a large-intensity earthquake that hit the nation in 2015.
The six people who died in the earthquake belonged to the western district of Doti. Three deceased belonged to the same family. Five other injured people are undergoing treatment at a local hospital. Some properties and houses were also damaged in the earthquake.
The epicentre of the earthquake was around 158 km northeast of Pilibhit, a populous city of Uttar Pradesh. The quake occurred at 1:57 am on Wednesday at a depth of 10 km, reported Reuters.
Before a large magnitude earthquake hit Nepal, the western part of the country was jolted by another 4.8 magnitude earthquake at a depth of 10 km last day. The country has been always vulnerable to earthquakes and tremors. Around 9,000 people lost their lives when a 7.8 magnitude earthquake struck Nepal in 2015. The earthquake also caused massive damage to property and assets of the country.
Notably, Uttarakhand is also not untouched by frequent earthquakes. The last one occurred last week, with its epicentre in Tehri. Frequent earthquakes are the result of strain on Himalayan belt.
Uttarakhand is considered to one of the most seismically active part of the country. It has a history of repeated earthquakes. The region lying on the Himalyan belt is very prone to earthquakes. The state is often hit by earthquakes of magnitude 5.5 on the Richter scale.
