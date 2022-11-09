After Delhi, 4.3 magnitude earthquake shakes Uttarakhand

Before a large magnitude earthquake hit Nepal, the western part of the country was jolted by another 4.8 magnitude earthquake at a depth of 10 km last day. The country has been always vulnerable to earthquakes and tremors. Around 9,000 people lost their lives when a 7.8 magnitude earthquake struck Nepal in 2015. The earthquake also caused massive damage to property and assets of the country.

