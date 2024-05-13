After Delhi and Gujarat, 4 schools receive bomb threat in Jaipur

At least four schools in Rajasthan capital Jaipur received bomb threats via email on Monday as per the PTI news agency citing police. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The threat was given by email and a team is trying to identify the sender, police said.

As per the report, students and staff members have been evacuated. A team of cops along with bomb and dog squads have reached the schools.

"Four-five schools have received bomb threat. Police have reached the schools," Jaipur Police Commissioner Biju George Joseph said.

Separately, over half a dozen government hospitals in Delhi also received bomb threats through emails such as Dada Dev Hospital in Dabri, Deen Dayal Upadhyay (DDU) Hospital in Hari Nagar, Guru Teg Bahadur (GTB) Hospital in Dilshad Garden, Hindu Rao Hospital in Malka Ganj, and Aruna Asaf Ali Govt Hospital of Rajpur Road. On Sunday, IGI Airport received a bomb threat through email from an unidentified account. The sender threatened the presence of an explosive device inside the premises.

Similar emails were received at two government hospitals, including Burari Government Hospital, and Mangolpuri's Sanjay Gandhi Hospital on Sunday afternoon.

These bomb threat emails came nearly two weeks after multiple schools in Delhi-NCR received bomb threats via email.

According to the Delhi Police, a total of 131 schools received threat emails on May 1.

After the hoax e-mails to schools, Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla reviewed situation with senior officials and emphasised the need to enhance security, deploy CCTV cameras and regularly monitor e-mails in the schools, besides preparing a detailed protocol and SOPs to handle any such incidents in the future.

(More details awaited)

