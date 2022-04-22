This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Addressing a rally, Arvind Kejriwal spoke about the AAP government's work in education and healthcare and concessions to people in power, water and transportation.
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday promised a "corruption-free" government in Karnataka and expressed confidence that the people of the state will vote for the Aam Aadmi Party in next year's assembly polls, according to news agency ANI report.
While addressing a rally, Arvind Kejriwal said, "ours is an honest government, we made it in Delhi then in Punjab now we'll form government in Karnataka. Even in Karnataka, there will be a corruption-free government." Farmer leader Kodihalli Chandrashekar joined AAP during the rally.
The Delhi Chief Minister claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had given him certificate of 'imandaar CM'. "PM made the CBI raid my residence, officials entered my bedroom but they couldn't find anything, eventually, PM gave me the certificate of 'imandaar' CM," he said.
Kejriwal said a corruption-free government can offer several services for free to the people. He spoke about the AAP government's work in education and healthcare and concessions to people in power, water and transportation. "This is because we are an honest government," he said.
"Earlier hospitals and dispensaries were in a bad state in Delhi but now we have facilities that are equal to private hospitals. Government schools across the country are in a bad shape except in Delhi. Delhi's government schools are better than private schools. The students got 99.7 per cent results. Government schools have got swimming pools and lifts, even private schools don't have such facilities. What does the 'aam aadmi' want? They just need a good education", he added.
The AAP leader said four lakh students came from private schools to government schools this year and "medical treatment for 2 crore people is free in Delhi."