Haryana government on Friday announced that it will lower the rates of Covid-19 t samples to ₹2,400, down from the current ₹4,500.

The announcement was made after a meeting was chaired by Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar earlier today.

However, in government hospitals the test is conducted free of cost.

A day after fixing the rate of Covid-19 testing at ₹2,400 in the national capital, Delhi government commenced Covid-19 testing through rapid antigen methodology in and around containment zones in Delhi on Thursday.

A total of 341 teams were involved in the rapid-antigen testing that makes results available within 30 minutes, an official said.

In a tweet, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said, "7,040 people underwent rapid-antigen test at 193 centres across Delhi. Of this, 456 people have been found positive."

In a meeting with Home minister Amit Shah earlier Arvind Kejriwal stressed on proper Covid-19 treatment in the entire NCR unit, along with Delhi.

Meanwhile, Haryana reported 115 new cases of coronavirus by Friday afternoon, taking the state's case tally to 9,333. The state has reported 134 causalities so far.

A day earlier, the government decided to regulate interstate movement of people who are coming from other states for a stay of more than three days, based on health-related reasons due to the increasing number of Covid-19 cases.

An official spokesman said self-registration on the state government portal and downloading of Aarogya Setu app is mandatory for all travellers entering Haryana for a stay of more than three days (72 hours).

With inputs from agencies

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via