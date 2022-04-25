The Haryana government announced on Monday that it will provide free booster Covid-19 vaccine doses to the eligible population in the age group of 18-59 years, reported ANI .

For this purpose, according to the news agency, the state will spend ₹300 crores.

The announcement comes days after neighbouring Delhi made precaution or booster doses available free of cost for people aged between 18 and 59 years in government hospitals.

"In order to give the benefit of precaution dose to all eligible beneficiaries in Delhi, the same will be available for 18 to 59 years age group, free of cost in all government CVCs from April 21," the Delhi health department had said.

The precaution dose of a vaccine boosts immunity in the body further by activating the memory cells to produce more antibodies against Covid.

The central government had allowed the rollout of booster doses for all adults above the age of 18 from 10 April.

“All those who are more than 18 years of age and have completed nine months after the administration of the second dose, would be eligible for precaution dose," the health ministry had said.

However, the facility could only be available at private vaccination centres.

It was directed that the third dose would be of the same vaccine the same as the first two doses administered to a beneficiary, and no mix-and-match would be allowed.

The government had also said that private vaccination centres can charge up to a maximum of ₹150 per dose as a service charge over and above the cost of the vaccine.

But following the Delhi and Bihar governments' decision to provide free boosters, the Centre asked them to reimburse the National Health Authority.

The states had sought permission from the ministry to use the available stock of the Covid vaccine as a precaution dose in government vaccination centres free of cost, saying they would reimburse or replenish the stock upon procurement.

"The Union health ministry has agreed to their proposal. But they shall reimburse the cost of the vaccine used for the purpose to the National Health Authority," news agency PTI had quoted a source as saying.