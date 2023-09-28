Delhi Police register case over pro-Khalistani graffiti. Tensions between India and Canada continue over Khalistan terrorist killing.

Delhi Police registered a case under appropriate sections of the Indian Penal Code in the incident where pro-Khalistani graffiti was written on walls under the Kashmiri Gate flyover on September 27, according to ANI reports.

However, the pro-Khalistani graffiti has now been removed from the area.

This came amid ongoing tensions between India and Canada over the killing of Khalistan terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar that took place in Canada on June 18 this year.

Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau recently announced that intelligence agencies were investigating “credible" allegations linking Indian agents to the death of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar.

These allegations have heightened the problems between the two nations, leading to reciprocal expulsions of diplomats and India's temporary suspension of visas for Canadians.

India's response has been dismissive, labeling Trudeau's claims as "absurd" and issuing a travel advisory that warned its citizens about rising "anti-India activities" in Canada.

Earlier in August, Delhi Police also detained two persons in connection with writing pro-Khalistan messages on the walls of at least five Delhi Metro stations ahead of the G20 Summit. The cops informed that the two persons were detained from Punjab by the Delhi Police's Special Cell.

Pro-Khalistan messages including "Delhi Banega Khalistan" and "Khalistan Zindabad" were found on the walls of Shivaji Park, Madipur, Paschim Vihar, Udyog Nagar, and Maharaja Surajmal Stadium metro stadiums on August 27. A wall of a government school in Nangloi was also found defaced.

A purported video was also released by the banned outfit Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) which showed the defaced walls of the metro stations.

“G20 nations, when you will be meeting in Delhi on September 10, we will be organizing a Khalistan referendum in Canada," Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, spokesperson for the SFJ, had said in the video.

Prior to this incident, "anti-national" and "Khalistan-related" graffiti also appeared on walls in some areas of west Delhi, including Vikaspuri, Janakpuri, Paschim Vihar, and Peeragarhi on January 19, ahead of Republic Day.

