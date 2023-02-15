After the inauguration of phase one of the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway , all eyes have now been shifted to the 109 km long Ahmedabad-Dholera Expressway project, which will connect Ahmedabad with the upcoming Special Investment Region and Dholera Smart City by January 2024.

The highway project commenced in 2021 and nearly 21% work was completed by January 20. Around 20 lakh metric tonnes of solid waste generated in the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation limits and 25 lakh metric tonnes of ash produced by thermal power plants are being used for preparing the base of the highway.

Previously, Dholera was considered a sleepy town in Gujarat, but now it is being developed as India's first greenfield smart city which will be connected through all modes of transportation---airport, port, roads, and metro, according to a report in India Narrative.

Being a part of the Delhi-Mumbai Industrial Corridor (DMIC), a new state-of-the-art airport is also coming up, which will ease traffic at the Ahmedabad airport.

Meanwhile, the central government allocated an additional fund of ₹12,600 crore to Gujarat for the construction of roads, bridges, and logistic parks in the state. Union Minister Nitin Gadkari also reviewed the ongoing works for the upcoming Ahmedabad-Dholera Expressway in January.

This fund includes ₹6,000 crore for the development of multi-modal logistic parks in the state and ₹1,000 crore for the construction of Road Over Bridges (ROBs) or Road Under Bridges (RUBs) on roads other than national highways in the state, he said.

"Since we need a huge amount of clay to construct highways, I have given a proposal to the Gujarat CM that we will dig the canals, lakes, and ponds in the state for free and use that clay for our highways," he added.

S&P Global has earlier said that India's ambition of sustaining its relatively high growth depends on one important factor: infrastructure.