After Delhi-Mumbai Expressway, focus is now on Ahmedabad-Dholera project
The project will connect Ahmedabad with the upcoming Special Investment Region and Dholera Smart City by January 2024.
After the inauguration of phase one of the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway, all eyes have now been shifted to the 109 km long Ahmedabad-Dholera Expressway project, which will connect Ahmedabad with the upcoming Special Investment Region and Dholera Smart City by January 2024.
