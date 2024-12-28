Air pollution surged to unprecedented levels in Mumbai this week amid growing efforts to improve the situation. A dense fog continued to envelop the city on Saturday despite the use of mist cannons and a 100 water tankers to wash roads. Meanwhile the India Meteorological Department forecast ‘thunderstorm activity’ and rainfall in several parts of the state on Saturday.

Data released by the Central Pollution Control Board at 4:00 pm indicated ‘moderate’ air quality for Mumbai with an index value of 188. Neighbouring Thane ranked slightly lower with an AQI of 150 while Navi Mumbai stood at 131.

According to the bulletin, air quality in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region can now cause breathing discomfort to people suffering from lungs and heart diseases or asthma.

According to a Times of India report quoting officials, smog in the city has been lingering for increasingly longer hours every day — well beyond the 9:30 am threshold seen earlier.

Speculative reports suggest that the many construction projects currently underway in the city and surrounding areas — around 11,000 by some estimates — might be contributing to the declining air quality. Mumbai is also no stranger to traffic congestions and vehicular emissions — with more than 1.2 million private vehicles plying on the city roads.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has since deployed anti-smog guns and a hundred water tankers to control dust generated from construction activities. The city has also deployed e-sweeper machines to clean roads and footpaths.