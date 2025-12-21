After Delhi, this state enforces strict pollution norms — who will be affected, key changes and other details

After Delhi, Odisha is stepping up its fight against vehicular pollution, with the state's Transport Authority directing oil marketing companies to stop dispensing petrol and diesel to vehicles that do not have a valid Pollution Under Control Certificate (PUCC).

This mandate is part of a broader strategy to ensure stricter compliance with emission norms and reduce environmental footprint. By linking fuel access directly to emission standards, authorities hope to compel vehicle owners to prioritise regular maintenance and adherence to clean air protocols.

According to official data, Odisha's Air Quality Index (AQI) on 21 December, 4:17 pm stands at 177, which puts it in ‘unhealthy category’.

Weather alerts prompt urgent road safety measures Even as Odisha steps up measures to curb pollution, the state is also facing challenges due to shifting weather patterns. Several districts are likely to experience dense fog in the coming days, prompting authorities to issue road safety advisories.

In view of the deteriorating weather, the State Transport Authority (STA), Odisha, has urged road users to exercise extreme caution while driving to prevent accidents. Drivers are advised to reduce speed, utilise fog lights, avoid overtaking in low-visibility conditions and and maintain safe distances from other vehicles.

“Dense fog warnings have been issued by the Water Resources Department for various districts of the state. Keeping this in mind, road users have been urged to exercise caution to stay away from accidents,” the State Transport Authority posted on X.

Delhi intensifies anti-pollution campaigns Meanwhile, the Delhi government on Thursday intensified its multi-pronged battle against worsening air quality by launching ‘No PUC, No Fuel’ campaign. This initiative saw a massive surge in compliance, with over 61,000 PUCCs issued within a single 24-hour window.

According to the official release, the government's strategy is acting simultaneously on four fronts: vehicular pollution, dust from roads and construction activities, industrial pollution, and waste management.

To further tighten the net and reduce pollution, the capital has restricted the entry of non-Delhi vehicles that do not meet BS-6 standards, signaling a zero tolerance approach to high-emission transport entering the area.

Strict enforcement under GRAP IV regulations Delhi's traffic police have implemented large-scale arrangements at the city's borders to enforce GRAP-IV rules, collecting 2,686 fines so far.

Additional CP Traffic Dinesh Kumar Gupta told ANI that since the implementation of GRAP Stage-IV rules were in the capital, extensive traffic arrangements have been in place around the clock at major and minor borders to ensure compliance with the regulations.