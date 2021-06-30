After the first Delta Plus COVID variant has been detected in Chandigarh , the Haryana government on Wednesday issued an order to set up lab for genome sequencing at the Pandit Bhagwat Dayal Sharma Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences in Rohtak.

Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij told news agency ANI, "So far, there is one case of the Delta Plus variant of coronavirus in the state. It has been reported in Chandigarh. The patient's contact tracing is being done. I have given orders to set up a lab at PGI, Rohtak for genome sequencing."

Dharam Pal, Advisor to the Chandigarh Administrator, on Tuesday assured that contact tracing has been completed and said that there was nothing to worry about.

He had said, "A case of Delta Plus variant of COVID-19 was reported in Chandigarh some days back. The contact tracing has been completed. There is nothing to worry about as of now. We are keeping a close watch on the situation." The Delta plus variant was detected in a 35-year-old resident of Vikas Nagar Mauli-jagran who tested positive for COVID-19 on May 22.

As per a statement from the Chandigarh administration, the first Delta variant cases was reported after 50 random samples of Chandigarh residents from May and June were sent to the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) lab in June 6 for Whole Genome Sequencing (WGS).

Out of the results received, variants of concern (VOC) were detected in 35 samples - One Alpha variant (B.1.1.1.7), 33 Delta variant (B.1.617.2) and one Delta plus variant (AY.1)

No data so far shows Delta plus adversely impacts vaccine efficacy: VK Paul

Amid rising concerns over the Delta plus variant of the virus, Earlier this week, COVID Task Force chief V K Paul told PTI , there is no scientific data so far to establish that the new variant is highly transmissible or reduces vaccine efficacy.

In an interview to PTI, Paul said, "The so-called Delta plus variant exhibits an additional mutation in the Delta variant and since this is a new variant, scientific knowledge is still in the early stage."

"Whether this additional mutation in the Delta variant is associated with increased transmissibility or excess severity of disease, or any adverse effect on vaccine efficacy is currently not established and we should wait for this information to emerge."

"And we should wait for these aspects to be studied systematically," he pointed out.

