After Delta variant case in Chandigarh, genome lab to be set up in Haryana

He had said, "A case of Delta Plus variant of COVID-19 was reported in Chandigarh some days back. The contact tracing has been completed. There is nothing to worry about as of now. We are keeping a close watch on the situation." The Delta plus variant was detected in a 35-year-old resident of Vikas Nagar Mauli-jagran who tested positive for COVID-19 on May 22.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}