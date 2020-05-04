After dengue, Delhi's next challenge is to beat Coronavirus: Kejriwal

NEW DELHI : After dengue, Delhi's next challenge is to beat Coronavirus, chief minister Arvind Kejriwal said. Reiterating that lockdown isn't a permanent solution, Kejriwal said it's important to wear masks, maintain social distancing and continue to sanitize.

This comes as the relaxations ordered by the central home ministry were rolled out on Monday. Delhi saw long lines outside liquor stores which were opened after approximately 45 days. Kejriwal warned that action will be taken against those not practicing social distancing outside such stores.

This comes as Delhi has one of the highest number of cases in the country. On Sunday, Delhi saw a rise of 427 cases taking the total to 4549 cases.

"All the districts in Delhi are in a red zone. The relaxations that were given in the zone have all been implemented. Just like the people of Delhi worked to ensure that we fight against Dengue, just like that we have to fight against Coronavirus. These relaxations are given so that we can open Delhi in a phased manner," Kejriwal said.

He said that people will have to work together to ensure that the spread of the disease reduces. Last year, Delhi Government had come out with a ten week people's movement for dengue as the national capital has a high number of cases each year.

"We have to ensure that we continue to wear masks whenever we step out. We have to maintain social distancing and continue to sanitize our hands and surroundings," he said.

While announcing the relaxations on Sunday, Kejriwal said that while the lockdown was necessary when it was imposed, Delhi was ready to re-open as the extended lockdown had hurt businesses. On Monday, union health minister Harsh Vardhan told reporters that Delhi needed stringent measures to tackle the disease.

Commenting on the lines outside stores in Delhi, Kejriwal said "It was unfortunate that chaos was seen at some shops today in Delhi. If we come to know about violations of social distancing and other norms from any area, then we will have to seal the area and revoke the relaxations there."

He said that shop owners will have to take the responsibility, if the norms of social distancing are violated outside a shop.

