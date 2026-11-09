After Diwali, 93 of the world's 100 most polluted cities are in India: Worst AQI as high as 868; New Delhi not in Top 10

India dominated the world's most polluted cities ranking following Diwali celebrations on November 8. A staggering 93 Indian cities appeared among the world's 100 most polluted locations. The figures were published by AQI.in on November 9. The rankings were updated at 10:05 AM.
Rajasthan's Sri Ganganagar topped the global list with an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 868. The reading was classified as hazardous. Punjab's Faridkot followed with an AQI of 842. Bathinda secured third position with 797. The figures highlighted alarming pollution levels across several Indian states.
Haryana's Sirsa ranked fourth globally with an AQI of 612. Bhiwani followed with 548. Uttar Pradesh's Budaun recorded 489 while Hisar registered 485. Amritsar stood 8th with an AQI of 451. Pakistan's Lahore was 9th with 446. Prayagraj completed the Top 10 with an AQI of 440. All these locations were classified as hazardous. Other heavily polluted cities included Rohtak, Jaunpur, Patiala and Bulandshahr.
New Delhi ranked 15th globally with an AQI of 380. Lucknow occupied the 20th position with 344. Kanpur followed at 22nd with 337. Ghaziabad registered 331 while Greater Noida recorded 327. Noida ranked 30th with an AQI of 307. All these cities remained within the hazardous category.
The rankings also highlighted severe pollution across central, eastern and western India. Pune recorded an AQI of 278. Bhopal registered 284 while Patna stood at 258.
Varanasi recorded 243 while Rajkot registered 242. Nashik reported 219 while Bhubaneswar recorded 200. West Bengal's Durgapur registered 197. Howrah recorded 187 while Kolkata registered 183. These figures showed that pollution was not limited to Delhi and neighbouring states.
Six locations outside India appeared among the top 100. These included Lahore, Peshawar and Islamabad in Pakistan. Britain's Kidbrooke and Catford also featured. Poland's Mielec and Indonesia's Sampit completed the list.
The rankings captured pollution levels at a particular time. They did not establish whether Diwali celebrations directly caused these readings.
Nevertheless, India's overwhelming presence highlighted the country's serious air quality concerns. The figures presented a troubling picture of pollution across Indian cities.
Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance, digital culture and major cricket developments. He combines real-time updates with clear context for everyday readers. <br><br> Sounak brings newsroom experience across breaking news, explainers and long-form features. He has a strong emphasis on accuracy, verification and responsible storytelling. His work tracks audience behaviour, celebrity influence and the business of sport and cinema. He helps readers understand why a story matters beyond the headline. <br><br> Sounak has contributed to widely read digital publications. He continues to build a body of journalism shaped by consistency, speed and editorial clarity. He is particularly interested in the intersection of media, popular culture and public conversation in contemporary India. <br><br> At LiveMint, he writes daily coverage as well as analytical pieces that interpret numbers, trends and cultural moments in accessible language. His approach prioritises factual depth, balanced framing and reader trust. The reporting aligns with modern newsroom standards of transparency and credibility. <br><br> Outside daily reporting, he explores storytelling across formats including podcasts, filmmaking and narrative non-fiction. Through his journalism, Sounak aims to document the rhythms of modern entertainment and sports while maintaining rigorous editorial integrity. <br><br> Sounak continues to develop audience-focused journalism that connects speed with substance in a rapidly-changing information environment. His work seeks clarity, trust and lasting public value in every story he reports.
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