After driest April in 41 years, Bengaluru gets relief with intermittent rain; IMD issues yellow alert
After recording the driest April in 41 years, Bengaluru gets relief with intermittent rainfall. IMD issues yellow alert till May 12. Heavy rainfall caused waterlogging, and trees were uprooted in many areas.
Rains brought major relief for Bengaluru residents as the city witnessed intermittent rainfall over the past few days. The India Meteorological Department has issued a yellow rainfall alert for Karnataka's capital city on Wednesday, forecasting partly cloudy skies with occasional spells of rain or thundershowers until May 12.