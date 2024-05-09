After recording the driest April in 41 years, Bengaluru gets relief with intermittent rainfall. IMD issues yellow alert till May 12. Heavy rainfall caused waterlogging, and trees were uprooted in many areas.

Rains brought major relief for Bengaluru residents as the city witnessed intermittent rainfall over the past few days. The India Meteorological Department has issued a yellow rainfall alert for Karnataka's capital city on Wednesday, forecasting partly cloudy skies with occasional spells of rain or thundershowers until May 12.

Heavy rainfall caused waterlogging in several parts of the city including Hebbal flyover towards the airport and Veerannapalya, Maharani underpass, Summanahalli, Vaddarapalya signal, Nagawara, Hebbal railway station, and Kamakshipalya areas.

Trees were uprooted in Jayamahal Road, Kathriguppe signal, Gundu Rao Circle, Lingarajapuram Main Road, Mehkri Circle, PES College near Devegowda circle, Gangamma Circle, Hennur Main Road, and Malleshwaram.

‘Driest April in 41 years’ Bengaluru experienced its driest April in 41 years. Known for its pleasant climate, the city endured an unusually hot summer last month. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) reported that Bengaluru did not receive any rainfall in April, marking the first such instance since 1983.The last notable rainfall of approximately 106.6 mm was recorded in November 2023, and since then, the city witnessed a lack of significant rainfall, leading to a rise in temperatures last month.

Bengaluru experienced its second-hottest day in April in at least 50 years, with the mercury reaching 38.5 degrees Celsius. The highest temperature recorded in April was 39.2 degrees Celsius, noted in April 2016.

Netizens react to Bengaluru rains Social media users bombarded the X (formerly Twitter), sharing their reactions to Bengaluru rainfall after an acute water crisis and the driest April in 41 years. One user wrote, "Catch the Rain. All the water going down the drain. Bengaluru stays thirsty..."

“Just a few days back, they were facing a water shortage. Seeing the water logging, I shudder what wud b the scene in Mumbai when it rains.2 save the chaos, all drains r getting repaired & everything dumped on the roads (or whatever is left).The 1st big rains will b as seen in vdo," another user commented.

“Bengaluru streets are waterlogged with heavy rains," the third user reacted.

