After dry August, monsoon expected to revive in September: IMD

Amid the deficient rainfall activity resulting in India experiencing the driest August since 1901, the India Meteorological Department on 31 August said that the Southwest Monsoon is expected to revive over the weekend bringing rain to central and southern parts of the country. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

India Meteorological Department Director General Mrutyunjay Mohapatra said, while addressing a press conference virtually, that September was likely to witness normal rainfall in the range of 91-109 percent of the long period average of 167.9 mm. He added that monsoon rainfall for August was the lowest in the past 122 years since 1901. Apart from this he said rainfall in August over all of Central India and South Peninsular India was also the lowest since 1901, making it one of the worst months of monsoon deficiency in history.

Mohapatra claimed that even if the rainfall in September was to remain on the higher side, the June-September seasonal rainfall average is expected to be below normal for the season.

Adding more, he said the development of El Nino conditions in the equatorial Pacific Ocean was the most important factor behind the deficient rainfall activity in August.

Mohapatra said the Indian Ocean Dipole – the difference in sea surface temperature of the Arabian Sea and the Bay of Bengal – has started turning positive, which could counter the El Nino impact. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to him, the Madden Julian Oscillation – the eastward-moving pulse of cloud -- and the rainfall in the tropical region were turning favorable and playing a role in the revival of monsoon.

As per IMD data, India received 10 percent lower rainfall than normal from June 1 to August 31. Details say that the monsoon -- vital for the $3-trillion economy -- delivers about 70 percent of the rain the country needs to water farms and refill reservoirs and aquifers.

