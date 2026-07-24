After DU, JNU issues advisory: Refrain from joining CJP Jantar Mantar protest, uphold values of responsible citizenship

After the University of Delhi, the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) issued an advisory on Friday, 24 July, for students amid the ongoing protest by the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) at Jantar Mantar, Delhi. The university advised all stakeholders of JNU’s epistemic community "to act responsibly and prioritise their personal safety".

The JNU advisory requested students "to refrain from participating in or visiting gatherings at or around Jantar Mantar, New Delhi". It said the advisory was issued in “accordance with the Hon’ble Supreme Court of India’s directions on public demonstrations”.

The university appealed to the students, “Please exercise responsibility on social media. Violations may invite legal consequences under applicable laws as well as disciplinary action under the University’s code of conduct. You are also encouraged to uphold the values of academic responsibility and responsible citizenship.”

Quick answers to key questions • 5 QUESTIONS 1 What is the advisory issued by JNU regarding the CJP protest at Jantar Mantar? ⌵ JNU advised students to refrain from joining the CJP protest at Jantar Mantar, urging them to prioritize personal safety and uphold responsible citizenship, as per Supreme Court directives. 2 Why did JNU and DU issue advisories related to the protests at Jantar Mantar? ⌵ The advisories were issued to ensure student safety, warn against participating in unauthorized assemblies, and remind students of the legal implications of such actions as per the Supreme Court's regulations. 3 How might participation in protests at Jantar Mantar affect students according to university advisories? ⌵ Participation in protests could pose serious risks to students' personal safety and negatively impact their academic progress and future professional opportunities, as highlighted in the advisories. 4 What legal consequences can students face for violating the advisories issued by JNU and DU? ⌵ Violations may lead to legal consequences under applicable laws and disciplinary actions as per the universities' codes of conduct. 5 What is the central demand of the CJP protest related to the NEET examination? ⌵ The CJP protest is calling for the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over alleged irregularities, including a claimed NEET paper leak.

Delhi University's advisory JNU's advisory followed the University of Delhi (DU) issuing an official safety advisory, urging all students and faculty members to strictly refrain from participating in unauthorised assemblies and demonstrations at Jantar Mantar.

In a post on X on Thursday, the Delhi University reminded students that demonstrations at Jantar Mantar are strictly regulated under the directives of the Supreme Court of India. Participating in unlawful assemblies could lead to direct legal action by law enforcement authorities, it said.

"Dear students and faculty, your safety matters to us. Please note that any unlawful assemblies or demonstrations at Jantar Mantar, New Delhi, which are strictly regulated as per the directives of the Hon'ble Supreme Court of India, may invite legal action," the university said.

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"Such activities can also pose serious risks to students' personal safety and significantly impact their academic progress and professional opportunities. Accordingly, all students are urged to stay away from Jantar Mantar and to prioritise their safety and compliance with the law," the advisory added.

"Furthermore, you are advised to exercise caution as a significant amount of fake and misleading content is being created and circulated to fuel the situation", the university stated.

Rahul Gandhi slams DU over its warning to students Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday slammed the Delhi University over its "stay away from Jantar Mantar warning" to students and asked how it dared to "threaten" students for exercising their democratic rights.

"Please note, you are the ones that will be held accountable when the time comes," Gandhi said, tagging the Delhi University social media post advising students to "stay away from Jantar Mantar".

"How dare you threaten students for exercising their democratic rights? Please note, you are the ones that will be held accountable when the time comes," Gandhi said in his post.