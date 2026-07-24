After DU, JNU issues advisory: Refrain from joining CJP Jantar Mantar protest, uphold values of responsible citizenship

After the University of Delhi, the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) issued an advisory on Friday, 24 July, for students amid the ongoing protest by the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) at Jantar Mantar, Delhi. The university advised all stakeholders of JNU’s epistemic community "to act responsibly and prioritise their personal safety".

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The JNU advisory requested students "to refrain from participating in or visiting gatherings at or around Jantar Mantar, New Delhi". It said the advisory was issued in “accordance with the Hon’ble Supreme Court of India’s directions on public demonstrations”.

The university appealed to the students, “Please exercise responsibility on social media. Violations may invite legal consequences under applicable laws as well as disciplinary action under the University’s code of conduct. You are also encouraged to uphold the values of academic responsibility and responsible citizenship.”

People also ask AI powered insights from this story 1 What is the advisory issued by JNU regarding the CJP protest at Jantar Mantar? ⌵ JNU advised students to refrain from joining the CJP protest at Jantar Mantar, urging them to prioritize personal safety and uphold responsible citizenship, as per Supreme Court directives. 2 Why did JNU and DU issue advisories related to the protests at Jantar Mantar? ⌵ The advisories were issued to ensure student safety, warn against participating in unauthorized assemblies, and remind students of the legal implications of such actions as per the Supreme Court's regulations. 3 How might participation in protests at Jantar Mantar affect students according to university advisories? ⌵ Participation in protests could pose serious risks to students' personal safety and negatively impact their academic progress and future professional opportunities, as highlighted in the advisories. 4 What legal consequences can students face for violating the advisories issued by JNU and DU? ⌵ Violations may lead to legal consequences under applicable laws and disciplinary actions as per the universities' codes of conduct. 5 What is the central demand of the CJP protest related to the NEET examination? ⌵ The CJP protest is calling for the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over alleged irregularities, including a claimed NEET paper leak.

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Delhi University's advisory JNU's advisory followed the University of Delhi (DU) issuing an official safety advisory, urging all students and faculty members to strictly refrain from participating in unauthorised assemblies and demonstrations at Jantar Mantar.

In a post on X on Thursday, the Delhi University reminded students that demonstrations at Jantar Mantar are strictly regulated under the directives of the Supreme Court of India. Participating in unlawful assemblies could lead to direct legal action by law enforcement authorities, it said.

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"Dear students and faculty, your safety matters to us. Please note that any unlawful assemblies or demonstrations at Jantar Mantar, New Delhi, which are strictly regulated as per the directives of the Hon'ble Supreme Court of India, may invite legal action," the university said.

Also Read | CJP protestor critically injured in Chalo Sansad march is ‘stable’: RML Hospital

"Such activities can also pose serious risks to students' personal safety and significantly impact their academic progress and professional opportunities. Accordingly, all students are urged to stay away from Jantar Mantar and to prioritise their safety and compliance with the law," the advisory added.

"Furthermore, you are advised to exercise caution as a significant amount of fake and misleading content is being created and circulated to fuel the situation", the university stated.

Rahul Gandhi slams DU over its warning to students Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday slammed the Delhi University over its "stay away from Jantar Mantar warning" to students and asked how it dared to "threaten" students for exercising their democratic rights.

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"Please note, you are the ones that will be held accountable when the time comes," Gandhi said, tagging the Delhi University social media post advising students to "stay away from Jantar Mantar".

"How dare you threaten students for exercising their democratic rights? Please note, you are the ones that will be held accountable when the time comes," Gandhi said in his post.

The protest at the centre of the concern is the one led by the CJP in the heart of Delhi since 20 June, demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the NEET paper leak.

About the Author Akriti Anand Akriti Anand is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint. She is a digital journalist with more than six years in the news industry. In her curren...Read More ✕ Akriti Anand



In her current role, she covers both national and international politics, and also keeps a close watch on the latest trends in science and space exploration.



Akriti joined the LiveMint team in October 2023. Before this, she built a strong career at other major media houses. She worked as a senior sub-editor at India Today. Later, she moved to CNBCTV-18. There, she covered high-pressure topics like breaking news and major elections. She spent much of her time analysing Parliament bills and complex political debates. She is also a skilled editor who knows how to polish a story for a digital audience.



One of her career highlights happened at CNBCTV-18. She made her first television debut during the Chandrayaan-3 mission. She also provided special on-air coverage for the Karnataka Elections.



When she is not busy with breaking news, Akriti loves to write explainers and interview experts on a wide range of issues. She also enjoys making complex space missions easy for everyone to understand.



Her education helps her tackle these diverse subjects. She holds a BA in English Literature, a Postgraduate Diploma in Mass Communication, and a Master’s degree in Development Studies. She is currently expanding her knowledge in climate journalism.



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Email: akriti.anand@htdigital.in Akriti Anand is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint. She is a digital journalist with more than six years in the news industry.In her current role, she covers both national and international politics, and also keeps a close watch on the latest trends in science and space exploration.Akriti joined the LiveMint team in October 2023. Before this, she built a strong career at other major media houses. She worked as a senior sub-editor at India Today. Later, she moved to CNBCTV-18. There, she covered high-pressure topics like breaking news and major elections. She spent much of her time analysing Parliament bills and complex political debates. She is also a skilled editor who knows how to polish a story for a digital audience.One of her career highlights happened at CNBCTV-18. She made her first television debut during the Chandrayaan-3 mission. She also provided special on-air coverage for the Karnataka Elections.When she is not busy with breaking news, Akriti loves to write explainers and interview experts on a wide range of issues. She also enjoys making complex space missions easy for everyone to understand.Her education helps her tackle these diverse subjects. She holds a BA in English Literature, a Postgraduate Diploma in Mass Communication, and a Master’s degree in Development Studies. She is currently expanding her knowledge in climate journalism.Connect with Akriti hereLinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/akriti-anand-868285199 Twitter/X: https://x.com/AkritiAnand7 Email: akriti.anand@htdigital.in