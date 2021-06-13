After ease in Covid lockdown, heavy traffic at Andhra-Telangana border

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

With the ease of Covid-induced lockdown restrictions and owing to the weekend, a heavy traffic jam was witnessed at the Andhra Pradesh-Telangana border on Sunday.

With the ease of Covid-induced lockdown restrictions and owing to the weekend, a heavy traffic jam was witnessed at the Andhra Pradesh-Telangana border on Sunday.

Telangana Police was only allowing those with e-pass to cross the border to enter the state.

All those who failed to produce an e-pass were sent back, causing the traffic snarl on the highway, at the interstate border. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Telangana reported 1,280 new COVID-19 cases, 2,261 recoveries and 15 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the state government's medical bulletin on Sunday. The total cases reached 6,03,369 including 5,78,748 total recoveries, 21,137 active cases and 3,484 deaths.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}