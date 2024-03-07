Delhi excise policy case: After ED files 2nd complaint, Arvind Kejriwal summoned to appear physically on March 16
Delhi excise policy case: Delhi court issues summons to CM Arvind Kejriwal to appear on March 16 after ED complaint. Kejriwal had offered videoconferencing for questioning. ED files fresh complaint under IPC and PMLA sections for non-attendance.
Delhi excise policy case: Delhi Rouse Avenue Court on Thursday issued summons to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to appear physically on March 16 after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) filed a fresh complaint for allegedly evading its summonses in the money laundering case.