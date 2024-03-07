Delhi excise policy case: Delhi court issues summons to CM Arvind Kejriwal to appear on March 16 after ED complaint. Kejriwal had offered videoconferencing for questioning. ED files fresh complaint under IPC and PMLA sections for non-attendance.

Delhi excise policy case: Delhi Rouse Avenue Court on Thursday issued summons to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to appear physically on March 16 after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) filed a fresh complaint for allegedly evading its summonses in the money laundering case. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The ED had filed a fresh complaint before a Delhi court on Wednesday seeking prosecution of Kejriwal for skipping multiple summonses issued to him in a money laundering case.

The latest complaint pertains to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor not honouring summonses no. 4 to 8 sent by the federal probe agency under Section 50 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), PTI reported citing sources. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Kejriwal hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, alleging that opposition leaders were being "forced" to join the BJP by "harassing" them through the ED.

He said the notices being sent to him would stop if he joined the BJP.

The ED had earlier moved a local court seeking Kejriwal's prosecution for not attending the first three summonses issued to him in the money laundering case linked to the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Kejriwal, 55, has called all the ED summonses "illegal". He had informed the agency last time that he could be questioned via a videoconferencing link after March 12.

"We have not done anything wrong nor are we trying to hide," he had said at a press conference on March 4, the day he was asked to join the probe according to the ED's eighth summons.

The ED has filed the fresh complaint under Section 174 (non-attendance in obedience to an order from public servant) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) read with Section 63(4) of the PMLA that speaks about "a person who intentionally disobeys any direction" along with sections 190(1)(a) (receiving a complaint of facts which constitute such offence) and 200 (evidence of witnesses on oath) of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) for non-attendance in compliance of Section 50 (powers of authorities regarding summons, production of documents and to give evidence, etc.) of the PMLA. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Delhi Chief Minister's name has been mentioned multiple times in charge sheets filed by the ED in the excise policy case. The agency has said that the accused were in touch with Kejriwal regarding the preparation of the excise policy for 2021-22.

So far, the ED has arrested AAP leaders Manish Sisodia and Sanjay Singh, party communications in-charge Vijay Nair and some liquor businessmen in this case.

The ED had claimed in its charge sheet that the AAP used "proceeds of crime" to the tune of about ₹45 crore in its Goa assembly polls campaign. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

(With PTI Inputs)

