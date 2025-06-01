After expulsion from RJD, Tej Pratap Yadav ‘needs love, trust’ from 'dear mummy papa' Lalu Yadav, Rabri Devi

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad Yadav's elder son Tej Pratap Yadav broke silence after his “irresponsible behaviour” led to the expulsion from the party on May 25 for six years. He has sought love and trust from his parents, while calling them his “whole world”.

“My dear mom and dad. My whole world is just you two. You and any order given by you are greater than God. If you are there then I have everything. I just need your trust and love and nothing else,” Tej Pratap stated on X.

Tej Pratap, without naming anyone, seemed to criticise certain RJD members by comparing them to “Jaichand", a historical symbol of betrayal.

“Papa, if you were not there then this party would not have been there and neither would greedy people like Jaichand who do politics with me. Just mummy papa, may you both always be healthy and happy,” Yadav added.

Tej Pratap's expulsion The disciplinary action was prompted by a controversial Facebook post in which he claimed to have been in a 12-year romantic relationship with a woman named Anushka Yadav. The post went viral and sparked widespread discussion, with many questioning why Tej Pratap chose to marry in 2018 if he was already in a relationship.

He had tied the knot with Aishwarya Rai, the daughter of senior politician Chandrika Rai, that year. However, the marriage ended within months, and a divorce case is currently ongoing.

Lalu responds Lalu declared his son's expulsion from the party and a severance of personal relationships, stating, “Ignoring moral values in personal life weakens our collective struggle for social justice. He will no longer have any role in the party or the family.”

“He is capable of seeing the good and bad and merits and demerits of his personal life. All those who maintain relations with him should do so at their discretion. I have always been an advocate of maintaining a sense of honour in public life. The obedient members of the family have adopted and followed this principle in public life. Thank you,” Lalu added.