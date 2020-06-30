After father and son custodial deaths, Tuticorin SP shunted out

The Madurai bench of the High Court had on Monday directed deputing revenue officers to the Police station to preserve "clue materials" seized following the death of the two, after the Principal district judge submitted policemen there were not cooperating with the Judicial Magistrate on conducting the enquiry under Cr.PC. P Jayaraj and his son Bennicks, arrested for 'violating' lockdown norms over business hours of their cellphone shop, died at a hospital in Kovilpatti on June 23, with the relatives alleging that they were severely thrashed at the Sathankulam police station by the personnel earlier.