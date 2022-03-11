OPEN APP
After Flipkart, Ola faces backlash over its '8 missed calls from mom' ad
MUMBAI : App cab-operator Ola has now faced backlash over a marketing stunt where they sent a notification reading "8 missed calls from mom" to their customers. 

Further the app- cab also offered 40% discount on certain services. 

The cab aggregator company faced the wrath of social media where people termed the marketing stunt as “crossing limits". 

Calling out the company, a Twitter user wrote, "There's a way to do marketing. Do not cross your limits by sending such notifications. Couldn't block the notifications coz bookings notifications will also get blocked. #disappointed."

Another user called Ola's stunt "cringy".

"Why do you all give such cringy clickbaits. Don't be another zomato. Be original in marketing. Especially those 8 missed calls one is yakk," the netizen tweeted.

Ola was founded by the current chairman and Group CEO of Ola Bhavish Aggarwal and Ankit Bhati (Co-founder and CTO) in the year 2010. 

The backlash comes day after online retail company Flipkart faced backlash for its notification sent out on International Working Women's Day, 8 March. Flipkart had offered discounts on kitchen appliances.

A notification from the company read “Dear Customer, This Women’s Day, let’s celebrate You. Get Kitchen Appliances from 299".

