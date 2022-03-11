After Flipkart, Ola faces backlash over its '8 missed calls from mom' ad1 min read . Updated: 11 Mar 2022, 04:16 PM IST
- The cab aggregator company faced the wrath of social media where people termed the marketing stunt as “crossing limits”.
|
Listen to this article
MUMBAI : App cab-operator Ola has now faced backlash over a marketing stunt where they sent a notification reading "8 missed calls from mom" to their customers.
Further the app- cab also offered 40% discount on certain services.
The cab aggregator company faced the wrath of social media where people termed the marketing stunt as “crossing limits".
Calling out the company, a Twitter user wrote, "There's a way to do marketing. Do not cross your limits by sending such notifications. Couldn't block the notifications coz bookings notifications will also get blocked. #disappointed."
Another user called Ola's stunt "cringy".
"Why do you all give such cringy clickbaits. Don't be another zomato. Be original in marketing. Especially those 8 missed calls one is yakk," the netizen tweeted.
Ola was founded by the current chairman and Group CEO of Ola Bhavish Aggarwal and Ankit Bhati (Co-founder and CTO) in the year 2010.
The backlash comes day after online retail company Flipkart faced backlash for its notification sent out on International Working Women's Day, 8 March. Flipkart had offered discounts on kitchen appliances.
A notification from the company read “Dear Customer, This Women’s Day, let’s celebrate You. Get Kitchen Appliances from ₹299".
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!