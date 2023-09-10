Several global leaders including UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak are scheduled to leave Delhi on Monday, September 11, after attending the two-day G20 Leaders' Summit hosted in the national capital, according to a report published by the news agency ANI.

The Heads of State of countries including UAE, Bangladesh, Egypt, China, Australia, UK, Argentina, Indonesia, France, Germany, Netherlands, Turkey, Japan, Italy, Spain, South Africa, Republic of Korea, Canada and Singapore will depart from Delhi on Monday.

The Central government has assigned responsibilities to Union Ministers of State to see off the foreign delegates after the summit. A directive in this regard was issued by the foreign secretary, ANI reported.

Apart from the 20 heads of state, seven G20 leaders of countries including Brazil, the African Union (represented by Comoros), Nigeria, Saudi Arabia, the European Union, and Mauritius will also depart from Delhi on Monday.

In a significant milestone under India's G20 presidency, the 55-member African Union became a new permanent member of the grouping of the largest economies of the world. It is the first expansion of the influential bloc since its inception in 1999.

Meanwhile, US President Joe Biden will arrive in Vietnam on Sunday to deepen cooperation between the two nations, AFP reported.

Biden will meet the leader of Vietnam's ruling Communist Party, Nguyen Phu Trong, on Sunday, and is expected to sign off on a "comprehensive strategic partnership", Hanoi's highest level of diplomatic ties.

The underlying goal of the short visit will be much the same as during Biden's time at the G20 gathering -- to shore up support against China's increasing influence, as per AFP reports.

In Hanoi today, there will be a welcome ceremony, speeches by the two leaders, and a press conference by the US president -- who on Tuesday awarded the top US military honor to a helicopter pilot who rescued four soldiers during the Vietnam War. Biden will meet President Vo Van Thuong and Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh the following day.

(With inputs from agencies)