After G20 Summit in Delhi, global leaders to fly home tomorrow; Joe Biden to visit Vietnam today1 min read 10 Sep 2023, 07:59 AM IST
G20 Summit 2023: Global leaders, including UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, are set to leave Delhi after attending the G20 Leaders' Summit. US President Joe Biden will visit Vietnam today.
Several global leaders including UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak are scheduled to leave Delhi on Monday, September 11, after attending the two-day G20 Leaders' Summit hosted in the national capital, according to a report published by the news agency ANI.
