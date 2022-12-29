"As regards the use of excipients specifically the propylene glycol, it was sourced 7. from M/s Goel Pharma Chem, Delhi which is recorded to have been imported from M/s SKC, 255, Yongjam-to, Nam-gu, Ulsan, South Korea as per COA. Further Glycerine was recorded to be sourced from M/s Goel Pharma Chem, Delhi which was sourced from M/s Adani Wilmar, India. Excipients specifically propylene glycol available at the manufacturing site at the time of inspection were also sampled and tested at Government Laboratory as per rules and were found to be complying with USP (wherein DEG and EG were complying with USP test 2(b), and propylene glycol was not found contaminated with DEG and EG. Further the: for testing at Government laboratory. It has also been found to be complying with IP specifications (wherein content of DEG was found 0.0119 per cent and content of EG was not detected)." the letter further stated.