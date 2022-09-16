After Ghulam Nabi Azad, Karan Singh hints at leaving Congress

After Ghulam Nabi Azad, Karan Singh hints at leaving Congress1 min read . 04:31 PM IST
Yes, I am in Congress but there is no contact, nobody asks me anything, Karan Singh said
Veteran Congress leader Karan Singh from J&K has expressed that his relationship with the grand old party is almost zero. His statement has sparked speculations about him leaving Congress.
"I had joined Congress in 1967. But in the last 8-10 years, I am no more in Parliament. I was dropped from the working committee. Yes, I am in Congress but there is no contact, nobody asks me anything. I do my own work. My relations with the party are almost zero now," Singh told ANI.
This comes days after Ghulam Nabi Azad resigned from Congress. Azad, who was the Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir from 2005 to 2008, in his resignation letter targeted party leadership, particularly Rahul Gandhi, over the way the party has been run in the past nearly nine years.
Azad alleged that while Sonia Gandhi was just "a nominal head", all the major decisions are taken by "Rahul Gandhi or rather worse his security guards and PAs".
Azad had said he was submitting his resignation with "great regret and an extremely leaden heart" and severing his 50-year association with the Congress. He was earlier Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha.
Recounting his long association with the Congress, Azad had said the situation in the party has reached a point of "no return."
Later the leader had clarified that he had no plans to join the BJP and announced to launch of his own political outfit that will focus on the restoration of full statehood.
