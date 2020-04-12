After glitch in distribution of essential goods, MHA warns states

New Delhi: The Union home ministry has sent a stern warning to states to correctly implement supply-chain guidelines.

In a letter written by Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla to all states, the Union home ministry has pointed out cases of "hindrance in free functioning of essential commodity supply chain". The ministry has now asked states to implement lockdown guidelines to ensure the smooth movement of inter and intrastate cargo, trucks, workers as well as the functioning of warehouses and cold storages.

The ministry jumped into action after it received complaints of trucks carrying essential goods were detained, along with workers engaged in the distribution of essential services. The ministry has now instructed stated to execute the Centre's order "in letter and spirit" and issue e-passes to those engaged in the essential service sector.

The ministry has also directed states to allow for smooth passage of trucks carrying both essential and non-essential goods, along with empty trucks to pick up goods for further distribution.

"These stipulations will apply to all areas other than the areas requiring containment, quarantine and surveillance measures (hotspots) as per the guidelines of the ministry of health and family welfare," the MHA's order states.