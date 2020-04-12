(Photo: ANI)
(Photo: ANI)

After glitch in distribution of essential goods, MHA warns states

1 min read . Updated: 12 Apr 2020, 10:13 PM IST Shaswati Das

In a letter written by Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla to all states, cases of 'hindrance in free functioning of essential commodity supply chain' were pointed out

New Delhi: The Union home ministry has sent a stern warning to states to correctly implement supply-chain guidelines.

In a letter written by Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla to all states, the Union home ministry has pointed out cases of "hindrance in free functioning of essential commodity supply chain". The ministry has now asked states to implement lockdown guidelines to ensure the smooth movement of inter and intrastate cargo, trucks, workers as well as the functioning of warehouses and cold storages.

The ministry jumped into action after it received complaints of trucks carrying essential goods were detained, along with workers engaged in the distribution of essential services. The ministry has now instructed stated to execute the Centre's order "in letter and spirit" and issue e-passes to those engaged in the essential service sector.

The ministry has also directed states to allow for smooth passage of trucks carrying both essential and non-essential goods, along with empty trucks to pick up goods for further distribution.

"These stipulations will apply to all areas other than the areas requiring containment, quarantine and surveillance measures (hotspots) as per the guidelines of the ministry of health and family welfare," the MHA's order states.

RELATED STORIES
Photo: Aniruddha Chowdhury/Mint

Covid-19: Availability of essential goods falls in last two days

2 min read . 10 Apr 2020
Migrants from all over India staying in a temporary shelter house, during the nationwide lockdown in Mumbai.

MHA asks states/UTs to take welfare measures for migrant workers hit by lockdown

3 min read . 12 Apr 2020
Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
My Reads Logout