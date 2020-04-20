A day after Goa became first zero COVID-19 state in India, Manipur CM N Biren Singh has informed on Twitter that both the patients in the state, who were earlier declared coronavirus infected, have fully recovered and tested negative for the infection.

The 65-year-old second patient was found to have contracted the disease following his return from the Tablighi Jamaat event in Delhi's Nizamudddin. The first case in the state was that of a 23-year-old woman who had returned from the UK.

"I am glad to share that Manipur is now Corona free. Both patients have fully recovered and have tested negative. There are no fresh cases of the virus in the state," Manipur CM N Biren Singh tweeted Sunday evening.

I am glad to share that Manipur is now Corona free.Both patients hv fully recovered and have tested negative.There are no fresh cases of the virus in the state.This has been possible because of cooperation of public &medical staff and strict enforcement of lockdown @PMOIndia — N.Biren Singh (@NBirenSingh) April 19, 2020





Manipur becomes second state after Goa to become coronavirus-free in India. The coastal state of Goa had a total of seven positive cases, of whom six had travel history and one was the brother of a positive patient. This makes Goa the first green State in the country with no case of coronavirus being reported from April 3.

According to the Union Home Ministry notification regarding relaxations in the lockdown, which has come effect from Monday, both the states can start their business activities while following the mandatory safety protocol.

