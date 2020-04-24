Days after Goa and Manipur became India's first two states to have zero covid-19 cases, Tripura Chief Minister on Thursday announced that the state has become coronavirus- free after its second Covid-19 patient tested negative.

"UPDATE! The Second corona patient of Tripura has been found NEGATIVE after consecutive tests. Hence our State has become Corona free. I request everyone to maintain Social distancing and follow Government guidelines. Stay Home Stay Safe," the chief minister tweeted.

Tripura's first COVID-19 patient, a woman from Udaipur town in Gomati district, who returned from Guwahati right before lockdown, had tested positive for the coronavirus infection on April 6.

Tripura now has 111 coronavirus suspects under surveillance and 227 others have been placed under home quarantine.

Tripura is third state in India to have zero Covid-19 cases. The coastal state of Goa had a total of seven positive cases, of whom six had travel history and one was the brother of a positive patient. Goa is the first green State in the country with no case of coronavirus being reported from April 3.

Manipur had two coronavirus infected patients in the state, who recovered and tested negative on Monday, earlier in the week.





