After Gulab, another cyclone ‘Shaheen’ may form over Arabian sea predicts IMD

The cyclonic storm 'Gulab' has weakened into a depression, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. According to the weather officials in a rare weather event, cyclone Gulab which originated in the Bay of Bengal may be re-born as cyclone ‘Shaheen’ in 2-3 days. The name ‘Shaheen’ is given by Qatar which is a part of the member countries for the naming of a tropical cyclone in the Indian Ocean

The IMD said in a tweet, “Depression lay centered over Telangana and adjoining areas of Marathwada and Vidarbha to weaken into a well-marked low-pressure area during next six hours: India Meteorological Department." One team of NDRF is being prepositioned at Osmanabad, Maharashtra: National Disaster Response Force (NDRF).

Another cyclone--Shaheen—may form over the Arabian Sea from the remnant of cyclone Gulab as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has not ruled out chances of formation according to HT.

The weather system developed due to cyclone Gulab is likely to emerge into the northeast Arabian Sea and adjoining Gujarat coast around Thursday evening and there is a likelihood for it to further intensify over the northeast Arabian Sea.

The IMD in its weather forecasts has said that heavy to very heavy rainfall with extremely heavy falls very likely at isolated places over Gujarat region, Madhya Maharashtra and Konkan and Goa; Heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places over Gangetic West Bengal, Marathwada and Saurashtra and Kutch and heavy rainfall at isolated places over West Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Chattisgarh, Jharkhand, Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam, Telangana, Coastal and North Interior Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal and Kerala and Mahe.

Meanwhile, rains pounded several parts of Telangana on Monday, even as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) warned that heavy rains are expected at isolated places in different districts of the State over the next 48 hours.

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao took stock of the situation with Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar. Rao directed the Chief Secretary to take necessary precautions against any loss of life or property due to heavy rains forecast across the State for another two days due to the impact of cyclone 'Gulab', an official press release said.

