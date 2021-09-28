After Gulab, another cyclone ‘Shaheen’ may form over Arabian sea predicts IMD

The cyclonic storm 'Gulab' has weakened into a depression, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. According to the weather officials in a rare weather event, cyclone Gulab which originated in the Bay of Bengal may be re-born as cyclone ‘Shaheen’ in 2-3 days. The name ‘Shaheen’ is given by Qatar which is a part of the member countries for the naming of a tropical cyclone in the Indian Ocean