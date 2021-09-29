After Gulab, another cyclonic storm likely off Gujarat coast. IMD issues alert

Cyclonic storm: A well-marked low pressure area over south Gujarat is likely to intensify into a cyclonic storm, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Wednesday. It asked fishermen not to venture into the Arabian Sea off the state coast and suggested total suspension of fishing activities till October 2.

In the last two days, heavy rainfall hammered several parts of south Gujarat and Saurashtra region, and the IMD today predicted more widespread rain in the next two days.

According to the latest forecast, a few places in Amreli, Bhavnagar, Rajkot and Jamnagar districts of Saurashtra, as well as Anand, Bharuch are likely to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall with isolated extremely heavy rainfall during the next two days.

In its bulletin issued this afternoon, the weather department said the remnants of cyclonic storm 'Gulab' lay as a well-marked low pressure area over south Gujarat region and the adjoining Gulf of Khambhat at 8.30 am on Wednesday.

"It is very likely to move west-northwestwards, emerge into the northeast Arabian Sea and intensify into a depression by tomorrow (30 Sept). Then it is very likely to move further west-northwestwards and intensify into a cyclonic storm during the subsequent 24 hours. Thereafter, it is likely to continue to move west-northwestwards towards Pakistan–Makran coast, moving away from the Indian coast," it said.

Heavy to very heavy falls at a few places and extremely heavy falls at isolated places are very likely over Saurashtra and Kutch and heavy to very heavy and extremely heavy falls at isolated places over Gujarat region, Daman, Diu, Dadra and Nagar Haveli and heavy to very heavy falls at isolated places over north Konkan.

“30th Sept: Light to moderate rainfall at most places with heavy to very heavy falls at isolated places very likely over Saurashtra & Kutch and heavy falls at isolated places over Gujarat region and north Konkan," the IMD said.

Sea condition will be rough to very rough over northeast Arabian Sea and adjoining eastcentral Arabian Sea and along and off Gujarat – north Maharashtra coasts till 30th Sept.

On Friday, sea condition will be ‘high’ over Northeast Arabian Sea and along and off Gujarat coast and adjoining eastcentral Arabian Sea and along and off Pakistan coast and rough to very rough along and off north Maharashtra coast on 1st October 2021.

Fishermen are advised not to venture into north and adjoining central Arabian Sea and along and off Gujarat and north Maharashtra coasts from 30th September till 2nd October. Fishermen who are out at Sea over these region are advised to return to safer places / back to coast by today evening.

