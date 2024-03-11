After Gyanvapi, ASI to conduct survey at Bhojshala temple in Madhya Pradesh

The Madhya Pradesh High Court on Monday approved the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) survey at the Bhojshala Temple cum Kamal Maula Mosque complex in Dhar. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Director, ASI, has been directed by the court to complete the scientific investigation, survey and excavation of the site in question constituting the Bhojshala Temple cum Kamal Maula mosque in Dhar, according to the Madhya Pradesh HC order, shared by lawyer Vishnu Shankar Jain on Monday.

The HC order also directed the ASI to open the sealed/locked rooms and halls. Moreover, the structures found inside the temple will be subject to carbon dating, and other scientific investigations. For Hindus, the disputed Bhojshala complex is a temple of Goddess Waghdevi, whereas, Muslims consider it as Kamal Moula's mosque. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The MP town has witnessed multiple episodes of communal tensions in past because of the structure. According to the Times of India, the place is marred by intense communal tensions at times when Basant Panchami coincides with Friday leading to a long queue of Muslims offering namaz at Bhojshala and Hindus coming to offer prayers.

(More to come)

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!