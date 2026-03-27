After Hardeep Puri, now FM Sitharaman fact-checks lockdown rumours, says 'want to reassure...'

After Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri rejected speculation of a nationwide lockdown, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday moved to firmly dispel the rumours, assuring citizens that there is no such proposal under consideration even as fuel supply concerns mount.

‘Want to Reassure’: Sitharaman Rejects Lockdown Claims Seeking to calm public fears, Sitharaman described claims of an impending lockdown and fuel shortages as unfounded.

"I want to reassure people that there shall not be any lockdown. I am surprised that some leaders are saying there will be a lockdown and there will be shortages of fuel. These are baseless. Such remarks coming from those in political domains are worrisome. There will be no lockdown such as we saw during Covid. I want to reassure people that there shall be no such lockdown as we saw in Covid," she said.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman further said, "I want to reassure people that there shall not be any lockdown..."

" I am surprised that some leaders are saying there will be a lockdown and there will be shortages of fuel. These are baseless. Such remarks coming from those in political domains are worrisome. There will be no lockdown such as we saw during Covid. I want to reassure people that there shall be no such lockdown as we saw in Covid."

Hardeep Puri Calls Rumours ‘Irresponsible and Harmful’ Earlier, Hardeep Singh Puri had issued a similar clarification, warning against panic.

"Rumours of a lockdown in India are completely false. Let me state this clearly, there is no such proposal under consideration by the Government of India. In such times, it is important that we remain calm, responsible, and united. Attempts to spread rumours and create panic in such a situation are irresponsible and harmful," Puri said.

Excise Duty Cuts to Shield Indian Consumers Alongside the reassurances, the government announced a reduction in excise duties—bringing them down to ₹3 per litre for petrol and zero for diesel—in an effort to cushion consumers from rising global crude prices.

Sitharaman said the move was aimed at ensuring that international price spikes do not translate into higher costs for households.

"First of all, whenever such a crisis comes in the world and its impact falls on India... the Honourable Prime Minister wanted the consumer price not to increase. For that reason, we have decided to support Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs)... but the rate should not be increased for the public," she said.

Emergency Meeting Drives Swift Policy Response According to the finance minister, the decision followed an emergency meeting convened by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Ram Navami.

"Yesterday, on the day of Ram Navami, the Honourable Prime Minister called an emergency meeting... and today we are announcing this decision," she said.

Focus on Supply Stability Amid Global Crisis FM Sitharaman also emphasised that the policy aims to prevent supply disruptions by supporting oil marketing companies facing higher import costs.

"Prices are increasing abroad... such a situation should not occur. They should continue to buy... that's why... there will be no shortage in supply," she said.

Global Oil Shock Fuels Domestic Concerns The India government’s response comes as oil markets remain volatile due to tensions in West Asia and disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz, a key route for global crude supply.